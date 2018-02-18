National Cadet Corps conducted its Junior Cadet Assessment Camp recently and its passing out parade was held at the NCC Training Centre ,Rantembe under the patronage of Lieutenant Colonel LP Mendis, Commandant NCC Training Centre, Rantembe.

This All island level Assessment Camp for Girls and Boys was conducted simultaneously at camp B, located at the Training Centre. At Girls competitions Sri Siddhartha Maha Vidyalaya , Dikkumbura became the Champions while Ampara Bandaranayake Balika MV secured runners-up position. Bandarawela Kudakusum Balika Vidyalaya won the third place of this competition. At Boys competitions Sri Rahula MV, Rajanganaya became the Champions while, President College, Ambagasdowa, secured runners-up position and Nishshanka MV, Badalkumbura won the third place of this competition.

A massive crowd inclusive of Senior Officers of the Corps, Parents, Principals of respective schools and old cadets witnessed the parade.