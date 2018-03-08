The depression to the South-west of Sri Lanka now located around 550km away from Colombo. It is likely to move away from the country towards the Arabian Sea. Hence, its effect to the country is gradually decreasing.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected at some places particularly in the Vauniya, Mannar, Puttalam and Kurunegala districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 50 kmph) can be expected particularly over North-Central province and in the Galle District.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.