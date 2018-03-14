The administration of Hardy Advanced Technological Institute in Ampara has agreed to provide prompt solutions to the residential issues of the students enrolled in full time courses at the institute.

Ampara Hardy Advanced Technological Institute is governed by the Sri Lanka Institute of Advanced Technological Education (SLIATE), a statutory board under the purview of Ministry of Higher Education.

Considering the views of both students and administration regarding the hostel issue, Minister of Higher Education and Highways Kabir Hashim instructed the administration to provide residential facilities for full time students.Accordingly hostel facilities will be provided to all students enrolled in the institute taking courses full time, Director General of SLIATE Hilary E. Silva said.