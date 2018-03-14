Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island except Northern province after 2.00 p.m.Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.Light showers are likely along the Eastern and Southern sea areas.Winds will be easterly to North-easterly in direction and speed will be 30-40kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities City Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 26 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 31 26 85 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 26 90 75 A few showers

Mannar 33 26 90 60 Mainly fair