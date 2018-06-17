Strong gusty winds (up to 60-70kmph) are likely over Northern sea areas and in Gulf of Mannar.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough or very rough at times.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Public Weather

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-50kmph) are likely over Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Uva provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces.

City Weather