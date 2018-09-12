WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Tonight:Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central povinces
Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts after 02.00 pm.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 13-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 36 24 90 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 31 26 90 65 Mainly fair
Colombo 31 25 85 60 Mainly fair
Galle 29 25 90 75 Mainly fair
Jaffna 32 26 85 55 Mainly fair
Kandy 32 20 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Nuwara-Eliya 22 12 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 35 22 95 50 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 33 24 85 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 30 25 90 75 Mainly fair