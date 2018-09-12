Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and Batticaloa district after 02.00 pm.Mainly fair weather can be expected elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight:Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central povinces

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts after 02.00 pm.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 13-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 24 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 26 90 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 25 85 60 Mainly fair

Galle 29 25 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 32 26 85 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 20 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 12 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 22 95 50 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 33 24 85 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 25 90 75 Mainly fair