It has been proposed to expand the Middle‑Income Housing Loan Scheme enabling the middle income earners of both the public and private sectors who purchase a house for the first time from the middle income housing projects to obtain a concessionary loan from the National Savings Bank.

Accordingly, the proposal made by Hon. Ranil Wickremasinghe, the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, to take into consideration the age limits generally adopted by the Banks instead of the age limits that prevailed previously to apply for this loan scheme and also to enable to facilitate more beneficiaries to purchase houses from projects implemented by the private sector as well, was approved by the Cabinet.

Pertaining to this matter, as proposed by H.E. the President, it was also decided to lower the eligibility criteria relating to the monthly income level for this programme.