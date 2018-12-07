Sri Lankan passport goes up by 9 notches to 84th in the globe

The global recognition to Sri Lanka’s passport has gone up by 9 notches to 84th in the latest world rankings released this week, a Passport Index highlights. However it was parallel ranked along with Lebanon and Libya. The Passport Index further notes that Sri Lanka has visa-free access to 16 countries and visa on arrival to 29 countries, while 153 countries still requires visa.

The Passport Index is the world’s most popular online interactive tool, which collects, displays and ranks the passports of the world. The Passport Index highlights that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has overtaken Singapore and Germany as the country with the world’s most powerful passport, and UAE passport holders are now able to gain entry to 113 countries without obtaining a prior visa.

The Singaporean passport allows visa-free entrance to 127 countries and German passports allow entry without prior visas to 126 countries. Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, South Korea and the United States come next as the third most powerful passports in the world. A total of 199 passports, consisting of the 193 United Nations member countries and six territories – Taiwan, Macau (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican – are considered for the index.