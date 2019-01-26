Strong winds during thundershowers at several places

Several spells of showers can be expected in North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 29 25 95 80 Several spells of showers

Colombo 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Galle 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 23 95 65 Several spells of showers

Kandy 31 19 95 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 21 7 80 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 25 95 75 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m