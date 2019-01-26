Strong winds during thundershowers at several places

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING
Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Jan-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 32 23 95 60 Several spells of showers
Batticaloa 29 25 95 80 Several spells of showers
Colombo 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair
Galle 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 29 23 95 65 Several spells of showers
Kandy 31 19 95 55 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 21 7 80 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 34 23 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 29 25 95 75 Several spells of showers
Mannar 30 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m