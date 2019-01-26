January 26, 2019

    Strong winds during thundershowers at several places

    Several spells of showers can be expected in North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Light showers may occur in the eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    26-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            29           25           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              33           25           90           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    29           23           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   31           19           95           55           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           7              80           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           23           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           25           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                30           25           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

