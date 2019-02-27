Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts.Light showers may occur in Southern and Western coastal areas in morning too.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Potuvil, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) is high.Navel and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mathara via Galle.Winds will be south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee. Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph other sea areas around the island.