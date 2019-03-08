WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central province and in inland areas of Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Showers may occur in the Southern coatal areas in the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 35 24 90 50 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 33 25 95 70 Mainly fair
Colombo 32 26 90 60 Mainly fair
Galle 31 26 90 70 Mainly fair
Jaffna 33 26 90 60 Mainly fair
Kandy 33 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 95 45 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 33 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 34 25 95 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 32 25 95 65 Mainly fair