Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central province and in inland areas of Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Showers may occur in the Southern coatal areas in the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 25 95 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 26 90 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 33 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 95 45 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 33 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 25 95 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 25 95 65 Mainly fair