March 08, 2019

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central province and in inland areas of Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Showers may occur in the Southern coatal areas in the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    8-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           90           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           25           95           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           26           90           70           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    33           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           22           95           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           10           95           45           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           33           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           25           95           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           95           65           Mainly fair

