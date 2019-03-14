WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few palaces in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambanthota via Matara.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will 20-30kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambanthota. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in these sea areas.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 33 24 85 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 31 26 80 65 Mainly fair
Colombo 32 26 85 60 Mainly fair
Galle 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 32 23 90 55 Mainly fair
Kandy 31 20 90 55 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 90 40 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 32 23 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 32 25 80 55 Mainly fair
Mannar 33 23 85 45 Mainly fair