March 18, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showers or thundershowers

    March 18, 2019
    Showers or thundershowers

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to to Batticaloa via Hambanthota and Pottuvil.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during today and tomorrow (17th and 18th March).  Tonight : Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Tomorrow : Showers or thundershowers will occur most part of the island after 2.00p.m. Showers will occur in Eastern coastal areas in the morning too.Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-western province.Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    18-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            30           28           85           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Colombo              32           25           90           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           23           80           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           21           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           12           85           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           23           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           26           85           65           A few showers

    Mannar                34           25           85           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

     

    « Showers occurs most part of the island
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2