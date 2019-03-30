March 30, 2019

    Matara District clinches overall best results

    Matara District clinches overall best results

    Overall best results of the GCE (Ordinary Level) examination 2018 was reported from the Matara District followed by Hambantota and Colombo Districts.According to the results released on Thursday night, 79.89 per cent students qualified for GCE (Advanced Level) from the Matara District while 79. 24 per cent students from the Hambantota District. 77.73 per cent students qualified for the Advanced Level from the Colombo District.

    Examination Commissioner B. Sanath Pujitha said that all-island overall percentage of qualify to Advanced Level is 71.66.
    He said that the other district percentages are Galle – 77.13, Kurunegala – 76.94, Kegalle – 73.99, Ratnapura – 73.19, Kalutara – 72.29, Kandy – 72.09, Gampaha – 71.6, Badulla – 70.88, Puttalam – 70.74, Anuradhapura – 70.25, Matale – 69.6, Mannar – 69. 34, Polonnaruwa – 68.91, Vavuniya—68.28, Jaffna – 67.02, Moneragala – 65.79, Ampara—64.4, Nuwara Eliya – 63. 67, Batticaloa – 62.51, Mullaitivu – 60.4, Kilinochchi – 54.3 and Trincomalee – 53.17.Pujitha said that 9413 students had obtained ‘A’ passes for all nine subjects and 64.11 per cent students passed the mathematics subject.

     

