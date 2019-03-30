Matara District clinches overall best results

Examination Commissioner B. Sanath Pujitha said that all-island overall percentage of qualify to Advanced Level is 71.66.
He said that the other district percentages are Galle – 77.13, Kurunegala – 76.94, Kegalle – 73.99, Ratnapura – 73.19, Kalutara – 72.29, Kandy – 72.09, Gampaha – 71.6, Badulla – 70.88, Puttalam – 70.74, Anuradhapura – 70.25, Matale – 69.6, Mannar – 69. 34, Polonnaruwa – 68.91, Vavuniya—68.28, Jaffna – 67.02, Moneragala – 65.79, Ampara—64.4, Nuwara Eliya – 63. 67, Batticaloa – 62.51, Mullaitivu – 60.4, Kilinochchi – 54.3 and Trincomalee – 53.17.Pujitha said that 9413 students had obtained ‘A’ passes for all nine subjects and 64.11 per cent students passed the mathematics subject.