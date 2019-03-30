Matara District clinches overall best results

Overall best results of the GCE (Ordinary Level) examination 2018 was reported from the Matara District followed by Hambantota and Colombo Districts.According to the results released on Thursday night, 79.89 per cent students qualified for GCE (Advanced Level) from the Matara District while 79. 24 per cent students from the Hambantota District. 77.73 per cent students qualified for the Advanced Level from the Colombo District.