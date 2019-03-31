March 31, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Showers occur at several places

    March 31, 2019
    Showers occur at several places

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Badulla and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    31-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   37           24           90           30           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           23           90           45           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           90           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    34           24           90           45           Mainly fair

    Kandy   35           19           90           30           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           90           35           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           36           22           90           40           A few showers

    Trincomalee       34           23           90           45           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           90           50           Mainly fair

