Showers occur at several places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Badulla and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 31-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 37 24 90 30 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 23 90 45 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 90 50 Mainly fair

Galle 31 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Jaffna 34 24 90 45 Mainly fair

Kandy 35 19 90 30 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 90 35 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 36 22 90 40 A few showers

Trincomalee 34 23 90 45 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 90 50 Mainly fair