Showers occur at several places

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for Showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura, Badulla and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 31-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 37 24 90 30 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 33 23 90 45 Mainly fair
Colombo 33 25 90 50 Mainly fair
Galle 31 25 90 60 Mainly fair
Jaffna 34 24 90 45 Mainly fair
Kandy 35 19 90 30 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 90 35 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 36 22 90 40 A few showers
Trincomalee 34 23 90 45 Mainly fair
Mannar 33 25 90 50 Mainly fair