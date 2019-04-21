April 21, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Afternoon thundershowers is still high

    April 21, 2019
    Afternoon thundershowers is still high

    Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces.Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    21-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           23           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            34           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Galle      31           26           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Jaffna    35           26           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   30           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           12           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                32           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

