Increase in student turnout at schools

It has been revealed that the student turnout is high in the rural areas compared to the urban areas. Therefore normal school activities are carried out as usual at most schools especially in the rural areas.
Education Ministry statistics revels that student turnout is gradually improving countrywide and the school education becoming normal rapidly. Student turnout was low during the last two days even though the schools were reopened on May 6 following the Easter Sunday bomb attack. However with the Education Ministry statistics the student turnout was marked around 40 per cent in several zonel education areas yesterday.
