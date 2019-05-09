Fair weather with light showers

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. However, Several spells of light showers may occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kurunegala, Colombo and Kaluthara districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 26 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 29 80 65 Several spells of light showers

Galle 31 27 90 75 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 33 29 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 90 50 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 25 95 65 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 36 27 80 45 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 28 80 60 Mainly fair