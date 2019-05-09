Fair weather with light showers

May 09, 2019

    May 09, 2019
    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. However, Several spells of light showers may occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kurunegala, Colombo and Kaluthara districts.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    9-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           26           90           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           26           85           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           29           80           65           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      31           27           90           75           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    33           29           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           95           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           90           50           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           25           95           65           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       36           27           80           45           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           28           80           60           Mainly fair

