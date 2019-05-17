May 17, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showery condition is expected to enhance

    May 17, 2019
    Showery condition is expected to enhance

    Showery condition is expected to enhance in most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in the next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, abaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    17-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           26           85           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           27           85           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           27           80           60           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      30           26           85           75           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    34           28           80           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           11           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           24           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       37           27           80           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           29           80           65           Mainly fair

    « Showers will occur at several places
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya