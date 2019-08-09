August 09, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Development - Provincial

    Prevailing windy condition will reduce from tomorrow

    August 09, 2019
    Prevailing windy condition will reduce from tomorrow

    Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas is expected to reduce during next few days (from tomorrow). There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (60-65) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western and Central provinces and in Trincomalee, Colombo and Gampaha districts. (Particularly in the afternoon and night)Wind speed is likely to enhance up to (40-50) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas until 09 August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Negombo to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Trincomalee will be very rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition in the South-western part of the island are expected to continue.There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. (Particularly in the afternoon and night)Wind speed is likely to enhance up to (55-65) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    9-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           24           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            37           25           80           40           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      31           24           90           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    32           26           90           70           A few showers

    Kandy   30           21           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           13           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           24           85           45           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           26           85           70           Several spells of showers

    Last modified on Friday, 09 August 2019 11:14
    « Strong winds and heavy rain
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya