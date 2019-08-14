Windy and showery condition in southwest to continue

Windy and showery condition in southwestern part of the island is expected to continue today.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Mullaitivu, Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Galle. There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Hambanthota, Colombo, Puttalam and Kankasanturai. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into the above Sea areas. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy and showery condition in Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district after 2.00p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Kaluthara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Matara and Hambantota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 35 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 30 27 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 32 27 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 33 27 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 27 22 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 16 13 95 90 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 36 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 26 90 75 A few showers