August 14, 2019
    Windy and showery condition in southwest to continue

    Windy and showery condition in southwestern part of the island is expected to continue today.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Mullaitivu, Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Galle. There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Hambanthota, Colombo, Puttalam and Kankasanturai. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into the above Sea areas. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy and showery condition in Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district after 2.00p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Kaluthara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Matara and Hambantota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    14-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            35           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              30           27           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      32           27           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    33           27           90           70           A few showers

    Kandy   27           22           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     16           13           95           90           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           29           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       36           27           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           26           90           75           A few showers

