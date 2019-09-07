September 07, 2019
    Showers in south and winds in north

    Showers in south and winds in north

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (07) are Megalle, Telijjawala, Yatiyana, Walakanda, Kumbaldeniya and Tangalle about 12.10 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    7-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            34           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      29           25           85           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    31           27           90           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   28           22           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           14           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Ratnapura           31           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       34           27           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           28           85           70           Mainly fair

