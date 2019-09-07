Showers in south and winds in north

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (07) are Megalle, Telijjawala, Yatiyana, Walakanda, Kumbaldeniya and Tangalle about 12.10 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 7-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 26 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 29 25 85 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 31 27 90 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 22 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 17 14 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 31 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 34 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 85 70 Mainly fair