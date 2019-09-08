Beware : Strong winds and thundershowers

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 26 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 27 85 75 Several spells of light showers

Galle 29 27 90 85 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 32 27 95 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 23 90 80 Several spells of light showers

Nuwara-Eliya 18 14 90 85 A few showers

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 35 27 80 45 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 28 85 75 Mainly fair