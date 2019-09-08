September 08, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Beware : Strong winds and thundershowers

    September 08, 2019
    Beware : Strong winds and thundershowers

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    8-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            34           26           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           27           85           75           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      29           27           90           85           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    32           27           95           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           23           90           80           Several spells of light showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     18           14           90           85           A few showers

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           70           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       35           27           80           45           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           28           85           75           Mainly fair

