September 16, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Development - Provincial

    Prevailing showery condition continue next few days

    September 16, 2019
    Prevailing showery condition continue next few days

    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 2.00 p.m and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls will occur at some palaces in Western, Southern and South-eastern deep and shallow sea areas to the island. inds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 2.00 p.m and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                           

    Date :

    17-Sep-2019

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    32

    25

    90

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa

    32

    25

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo

    30

    23

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle

    28

    24

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna

    31

    24

    90

    80

    Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy

    28

    21

    95

    65

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya

    19

    14

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura

    30

    23

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee

    34

    24

    95

    55

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar

    31

    28

    90

    80

    Showers or thundershowers
    « Prevailing showery condition to continue
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya