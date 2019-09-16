Prevailing showery condition continue next few days

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 2.00 p.m and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls will occur at some palaces in Western, Southern and South-eastern deep and shallow sea areas to the island. inds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 2.00 p.m and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.