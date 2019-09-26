September 26, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable over the island

    Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition over the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce some extent from today (26). Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere, particularly after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    26-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           24           90           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           24           95           65           A few showers

    Colombo              30           24           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Galle      29           24           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    30           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   28           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           12           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           24           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       33           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                32           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    « Prevailing rain condition to reduce from tomorrow
