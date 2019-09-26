Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable over the island

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition over the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce some extent from today (26). Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere, particularly after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 24 95 65 A few showers

Colombo 30 24 95 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 29 24 95 75 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 30 26 90 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 28 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 12 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 24 95 60 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 33 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 26 90 70 Several spells of showers