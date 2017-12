The Commissioner General of Educational Publication I.M.K.B. Illangasinghe denied the rumour that Ministry of Education has given a room to sell school text books printed by the government.

Explaining the printing method of the text books, Mr. Illangasinghe said the Department has taken steps to print over Rs. 3 million worth of text books by the Department of Government Printing and most of the copies have been received and distributed to the students.

He added that a few potions of the printing order yet to be received due to busy schedule, but all books will be distributed among the students as soon as possible.