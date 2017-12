Pakistan has agreed to send 41,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Sri Lanka immediately on the request of President Maithripala Sirisena, President’s Media Division said.

The President has immediately contacted Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, following concerns raised on the scarcity of fertilizer in the country and requested assistance to find an immediate solution to the matter.

The Government of Pakistan has further informed that it would take steps to export more 75,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Sri Lanka in the future.