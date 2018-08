The Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera met the State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene at the Ministry on Tuesday (21st Aug.).

Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Kenichi Suganuma, Additional Secretary - Parliamentary Affairs, Policy & Planning, Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Army and Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Director General Coast Guard and Ministry officials were also present at the occasion.

This is the first time that a Japanese Defence Minister is visiting Sri Lanka.