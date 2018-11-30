NRCASS-2018 confab on Nov. 30

The Students Association of the Department of Social Statistics, University of Kelaniya organizes the National Research Conference on Applied Social Statistics, ‘NRCASS-2018’ this year for the fourth Consecutive time under ‘Quantitative Research in Social Sciences Perspective,’ as its theme.

It will be held on November 30 under the patronage of Head of the Department of Social Statistics Dr. K.M.L.M. Manjula Gunarathna to promote academic writing and present among undergrads and to provide an experience of a conference and a national level platform for them to present their research work.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya Prof. D.M. Semasinghe will be the Chief Guest. Former Director General of Department of Census and Statistics Dr. A.J. Satharasinghe will deliver the keynote speech.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Lakshman Senevirathne, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. A.H.M.H. Abeyrathne, Chairman of the Research Council of the Kelaniya University Prof. N.P. Sunil-Chandra, Director of Research Centre for Faculty of Social SciencesDr. M.G. Kularathne and academic staff of the university will participate. Around 300 researchers from the University of Kelaniya and other universities will participate.