November 30, 2018

    Fuel prices slashed again by Rs. 5

    November 30, 2018
    Fuel prices slashed again by Rs. 5

    The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight today (Nov. 30), Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Gamini Lokuge said.He stated that this price reduction will affect all grades of petrol and diesel.This is the third time that fuel prices have been reduced since the new government was established on October 26.


    The price of Octane 92 Petrol was reduced by Rs. 10 per litre while the price of Auto Diesel was reduced by Rs. 7 on November 01.Meanwhile the prices of Octane 92 Petrol, Octane 95 Petrol, Auto Diesel and Super Diesel was reduced by Rs 5 per litre on November 15.

