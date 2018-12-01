West teaching Lanka on human rights hilarious - President

The function was organised by the Kelaniya University under the guidance of Prof.Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa to commemorate the 200th year of the 1818 Uva Wellassa Riot which happened during the British rule. The President said some of the unfortunate incidents which happened during the Colonial rule are repeatedly happening today and political leaders similar to John Doyly are acting in the same manner to steer the country into a great disaster by joining hands with Western countries.

The West with a very limited history, are trying to teach us about Human Rights today, but we have a recorded history of over 2500 years, President Maithripala Sirisena said at the BMICH yesterday evening. “We are disciplined by the Buddha’s teachings who enlightened us on respecting human beings. Hence western countries need not to teach us about human rights,” the President said.

The President further told that the Sinhalese are born to fight in unfair situations by nature and that attitude is in their genes. Therefore he said ancestors of Sri Lanka who had shed their blood during the Uva Wellassa Riot had done yeoman service to the country.

“The violation of the 1815 Kandyan Convention by British Imperialists was the basis for this struggle of liberation. Bringing the first struggle for freedom from 1817-1818 under control in a barbaric manner and the punishments given to Sinhalese leaders can be identified as a painful result of that struggle,” the President said. He said some countries who are pontificating on human rights had violated human rights in a blatant manner when they were ruling Sri Lanka during the Colonial period.

A book on the Uva Wellassa Riot compiled by the Kelaniya University was presented to the President by Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa. A special commemoration stamp on the 1815 Uva Wellassa Riot was presented to the President as well. Replicas of the swords used by the Weera Keppettipola Dissawe was presented to descendants of the rebels of the 1815 riot at the event.