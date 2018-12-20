A Vote on Account in parliament tomorrow

A Vote on Account to cover the State expenditure for the first three months in the coming year is expected to be presented in Parliament tomorrow according to sources.A Vote on Account is expected to cover the first three months of 2019, enabling payments of pensions, salaries, Samurdhi and the payment of settlement of debts.The UNF government is expected to present the full budget for 2019 in February.

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, just nine days before the presentation of the 2019 budget on 5 November, staged the 'political coup' ousting the legitimate and lawful Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Cabinet throwing the country and citizens into an unprecedented crisis.

Cabinet of Ministers of the purported government last month approved a Vote on Account with Rs.1735 billion to maintain the public services in the first four months of 2019. However, it was never presented to the parliament.