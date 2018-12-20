A Vote on Account in parliament tomorrow

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, just nine days before the presentation of the 2019 budget on 5 November, staged the 'political coup' ousting the legitimate and lawful Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Cabinet throwing the country and citizens into an unprecedented crisis.
Cabinet of Ministers of the purported government last month approved a Vote on Account with Rs.1735 billion to maintain the public services in the first four months of 2019. However, it was never presented to the parliament.