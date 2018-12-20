December 20, 2018

    29 Cabinet Ministers sworn in Featured

    December 20, 2018
    The new Cabinet of Ministers took their oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s office today (Dec 20)

    The list is as follows –

    01. Hon. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesighe – Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Rehabilitation and Prison reforms, Northern Development, Vocational Training, Skill Development and Youth Affairs.
    02. Hon. John Amaratunga – Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.
    03. Hon. Gamini Jayawickrema Perera- Minister of Buddha Sasana & North Western Province Development.
    04. Hon.Mangala Samaraweera – Minister of Finances and Media
    05. Hon. Lakshman Kiriella- Minister of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy Development
    06. Hon. Rauff Hakeem – Minister of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education
    07. Hon. Tilak Marapana – Minister of Foreign Affairs
    08. Hon. Rajitha Senarathne – Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
    09. Hon. Ravi Karunanayake- Minister of Power and Energy and Business Development
    10. Hon. Vajira Abeywardhane- Minister of Internal & Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
    11. Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen- Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Resettlement and Cooperative Development
    12. Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka- Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development
    13. Hon. Naveen Dissanayake- Minister of Plantation Industries
    14. Hon. P. Harrison- Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs and Animal Husbandry Development.
    15. Hon. Kabeer Hashim – Minister of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.
    16. Hon. Ranjith Maddumabandara – Minister of Public Administration and Disaster Management
    17. Hon. Gayantha Karunathilake – Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
    18. Hon. Sajith Premadasa – Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural affairs.
    19. Hon Arjuna Ranatunga – Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation
    20. Hon Palani Digambaran – Minister of Upcountry New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development
    21. Hon Chandrani Bandara – Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones
    22. Hon. Thalatha Athukorale – Minister of justice and Prison Reforms
    23. Hon Akila Viraj kariyawasam – Minister of Education
    24. Hon Abdul Haleem Mohamed Hashim – Minister of Postal Services and Muslim religious Affairs
    25. Hon Sagala Ratnayake – Minister of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development
    26. Hon Harin Fernando – Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports
    27. Hon Mano Ganeshan – Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs
    28. Hon Daya Gamage – Minister of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment
    29. Hon Malik Samarawickrema – Minister of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research.

