29 Cabinet Ministers sworn in

The list is as follows –

01. Hon. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesighe – Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Rehabilitation and Prison reforms, Northern Development, Vocational Training, Skill Development and Youth Affairs.

02. Hon. John Amaratunga – Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.

03. Hon. Gamini Jayawickrema Perera- Minister of Buddha Sasana & North Western Province Development.

04. Hon.Mangala Samaraweera – Minister of Finances and Media

05. Hon. Lakshman Kiriella- Minister of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy Development

06. Hon. Rauff Hakeem – Minister of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

07. Hon. Tilak Marapana – Minister of Foreign Affairs

08. Hon. Rajitha Senarathne – Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

09. Hon. Ravi Karunanayake- Minister of Power and Energy and Business Development

10. Hon. Vajira Abeywardhane- Minister of Internal & Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

11. Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen- Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Resettlement and Cooperative Development

12. Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka- Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development

13. Hon. Naveen Dissanayake- Minister of Plantation Industries

14. Hon. P. Harrison- Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs and Animal Husbandry Development.

15. Hon. Kabeer Hashim – Minister of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.

16. Hon. Ranjith Maddumabandara – Minister of Public Administration and Disaster Management

17. Hon. Gayantha Karunathilake – Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

18. Hon. Sajith Premadasa – Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural affairs.

19. Hon Arjuna Ranatunga – Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

20. Hon Palani Digambaran – Minister of Upcountry New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development

21. Hon Chandrani Bandara – Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones

22. Hon. Thalatha Athukorale – Minister of justice and Prison Reforms

23. Hon Akila Viraj kariyawasam – Minister of Education

24. Hon Abdul Haleem Mohamed Hashim – Minister of Postal Services and Muslim religious Affairs

25. Hon Sagala Ratnayake – Minister of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development

26. Hon Harin Fernando – Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports

27. Hon Mano Ganeshan – Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs

28. Hon Daya Gamage – Minister of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment

29. Hon Malik Samarawickrema – Minister of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research.