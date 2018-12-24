December 24, 2018

    Over 18,500 families affected :10 houses completely destroyed in the North

    Following heavy showers, flash floods hit parts of Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna districts.Over 18,500 families in those districts have been impacted by the adverse weather conditions, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

    Around 3,600 families have been provided shelter at 38 safe locations while they are being provided with cooked meals, dry rations and other relief items through the direction of relevant district secretaries.At least 10 houses have been completely destroyed due to the bad weather while another 224 houses have sustained minor damage.The DMC said that compensation payments will be made to the homeowners following a damage asessment.Meanwhile the sluice gates of several reservoirs continue to remain open.The sluice gates of the Rajanganaya, Deduru-Oya and Iranamadu reservoirs have been opened, according to the DMC.

