Relief train leaves for Kilinochchi tomorrow

The train will stop at Ragama, Gampaha, Veyangoda, Mirigama, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Ganewatta, Mahawa, Galgamuwa and Anuradhapura Railway Stations and people can hand over essential food items and other goods to the train.
In line with the train to Kilinochchi, another relief train organized jointly by the Railway Department and the Presidential Secretariat with the coordination of the President's Media Unit will leave Matara Railway Station at 2.15 pm tomorrow. Donations can also be handed over to the train.
Over 100,000 people were affected and a large number of people were displaced in Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Jaffna due to heavy rains in those areas.