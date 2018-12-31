Relief train leaves for Kilinochchi tomorrow

A special train carrying relief to the people in the North affected by the inclement weather will leave for Kilinochchi from Colombo Fort on the 1st of January, the 'Save the Train' movement said.The train will depart Colombo Fort Railway Station at 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday and it will stop at a number of stations on the way for people to donate aid.

The train will stop at Ragama, Gampaha, Veyangoda, Mirigama, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Ganewatta, Mahawa, Galgamuwa and Anuradhapura Railway Stations and people can hand over essential food items and other goods to the train.

In line with the train to Kilinochchi, another relief train organized jointly by the Railway Department and the Presidential Secretariat with the coordination of the President's Media Unit will leave Matara Railway Station at 2.15 pm tomorrow. Donations can also be handed over to the train.

Over 100,000 people were affected and a large number of people were displaced in Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Jaffna due to heavy rains in those areas.