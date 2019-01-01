Fewer holidays this year

The Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day in January will fall on a Saturday, while the Poson Full Moon Poya Day and the Vap Full Moon Poya and Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday and the Deepavali festival will fall on Sundays.
With regard to this year's mercantile holidays, eight out of the 20 holidays fall on Saturdays and Sundays.With regard to last year, only four public holidays out of 26 fell on Saturdays and Sundays with 26 public holidays and two 'Adi' Full Mood Poya holidays.
