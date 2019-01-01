Fewer holidays this year

Sri Lanka will have a lesser number of non-working days this year with nine out of 23 public holidays falling on weekends.The National New Year will fall on Saturday and Sunday in April while the two Wesak holidays will also fall on Saturday and Sunday.

The Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day in January will fall on a Saturday, while the Poson Full Moon Poya Day and the Vap Full Moon Poya and Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday and the Deepavali festival will fall on Sundays.

With regard to this year's mercantile holidays, eight out of the 20 holidays fall on Saturdays and Sundays.With regard to last year, only four public holidays out of 26 fell on Saturdays and Sundays with 26 public holidays and two 'Adi' Full Mood Poya holidays.

