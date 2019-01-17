Insurance Industry records 9.9% growth in GWP

The GWP of Long Term Insurance Business amounted to Rs. 58,150 million (Q3, 2017:Rs. 51,893 million) recording a growth of 12.06% (Q3, 2017: 11.50%). The GWP of General Insurance Business amounted to Rs. 71,622 million (Q3, 2017: Rs. 66,123million) recording a growth of 8.32% (Q3, 2017: 18.89%).
The value of total assets of insurance companies has increased to Rs. 588,746million as at 30th September2018, when compared to Rs. 548,361millionrecorded as at end of 30th September 2017, reflecting a growth of 7.36% (Q3, 2017: 10.14%). The assets of Long Term Insurance mounted to Rs. 417,347 million (Q3, 2017:Rs. 387,461 million) indicating a growth rate of 7.71% year-on-year.
However, the growth of assets of long term insurance business has significantly dropped compared to 13.27% growth recorded during3rd quarter of 2017. The assets of General Insurance Business amounted to Rs. 171,400 million (Q3, 2017: Rs. 160,900 million) depicting a growth rate of 6.53%(Q3, 2017: 3.28%) at the end of 3rd quarter 2018. Accordingly, the growth of assets of general insurance business has shown a significant increase compared to the same period of 2017.