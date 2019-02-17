Chainsaw Machines must be registered before 28th

On the order of His Excellency the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic and the Minister of Defence, Maithripala Sirisena, a decision has been taken by the Ministry of Defence in order to prevent the deforestation caused by the unauthorized cutting of trees, it is hereby informed that all Chainsaw Machines used by the public and private sector in the country should be produced to the nearest Police Station between the period of 20th to 28th February 2019 and a Registration License be obtained.

Secretary

Ministry of Defence

2019 February 15

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

All Chainsaw Machines must be registered with the Ministry of Defence before February 28th and a registration certificate obtained.

According to a decision taken by the Ministry of Defence on the orders of His Excellency the President, Maithripala Sirisena, it is mandatory to register all Chainsaw Machines being used in the country.

This is aimed at controlling deforestation caused by illegal felling of trees using Chainsaw Machines, and regulate the felling of trees.

Accordingly, all state-owned, semi-government, private-sector institution or privately owned Chainsaw Machines, should be produced at the nearest police station and a registration permit obtained.

The registration process will commence on February 20th and all registrations should end by February 28th.

After registering, a special license and a number will also be issued for identification purposes.

Necessary instructions have been issued to all police stations in the country.

The support of all are expected in this regard.

SECRETARY

Ministry of Defence