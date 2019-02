Motor traffic will be restricted in a number of roads in Colombo on Sunday (24th) due to an international sports event sponsored by the Tourism Ministry taking place in the morning.The IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo, the qualifying round for triathlon athletes to participate in the IRONMAN World Championship 2018 in France, will be held on 24th February 2019 in Colombo.

The event comprises a 1.9 km sea swim off from the Galle Face beach, 90 km bike ride and a 21.2 km run through the capital city.Accordingly, the police have advised motorists to avoid following roads and use alternative roads from 6.00 am to 2.00 pm.Traffic will be restricted on Marine Drive from Wellawatta to Kollupitiya, Galle Road from Kollupitiya to old Parliament Building, and on Bank Street, York Street and Baron Jayathilake Mawatha in Fort Police division.