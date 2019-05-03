Scurrilous pamphlet against President

Fort Police yesterday arrested a person said to be closely associated with a minister and two ministry employees for attempting to post around 700 pamphlets containing defamatory comments about the President. It was to be posted to temples around the country by the trio. Police also seized a vehicle belonging to the ministry in connection with the incident. Three persons had been arrested by the Police on a tip-off at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo when they were about to hand over the letters to be mailed.