Adjournment Debate on May 7

Parliament will take up an Adjournment Debate next Tuesday on the prevailing situation in the country in the post-Easter Sunday attacks. The debate has been facilitated following a request by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. The Adjournment Debate is scheduled to be held from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm at the end of main business of the House on May 7.
The Opposition Leader in a letter to the Speaker said that the tourism sector suffered an unprecedented set back following the Easter Sunday bomb attacks and thousands of families who are dependent on this industry have been left stranded.