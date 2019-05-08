Security assured - Acting IGP

Acting Inspector General of the Police C.D. Wickremaratne said normalcy has returned to the country after the Easter Sunday attacks. The Security Forces and Police have identified the terrorists involved in these attacks. “The Tri-forces and the Police were able to identify and arrest a number of terrorists with links to the crime and two terrorists who were identified as specialists in making bombs had also died during the cross-fire in Kattankudy,” he said.

Addressing a meeting held at the Defence Ministry on Monday he said the Tri forces and the Police were able to identify and arrest a number of terrorists with links to the crime and two terrorists who were identified as specialists in making bombs who had also had died during the cross-fire. “A stock of explosives found hidden in several locations by the terrorists with the intention of using those for planned attacks in future was found.They were also identified or captured by the tri-forces and the Police.”

He added that the day-today life of the civilians in Sri Lanka is returning to normal fast. The Police curfew imposed under the Emergency Regulations has been lifted by now. Also we have conducted several programmes for the public.