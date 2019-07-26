The 22 nd Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka – Singapore Business Council (SLSBC) of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce was held recently at The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.



The SLSBC was inaugurated in 1997 under the aegis of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce with the objective of promoting trade, investments, tourism and services between Sri Lanka and Singapore.





Mr. Rohitha Mendis, Managing Director, Prudential Shipping Lines (Pvt) Ltd was re-elected as the President of the Council for the year 2019-2020. In his address Mr. Mendis mentioned that 2018-2019 has been an eventful year and outlined some of the significant activities the council had undertaken during this period. Despite numerous obstacles Sri Lanka faced over the last year, like the Constitutional Crisis, ethnic tensions, and the Easter Sunday attacks, the Council organized a knowledge sharing evening on Navigating Business in times of VUCA — volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous periods.



“As we all know, many Singaporean companies are already engaged in business activities in Sri Lanka, and many more are exploring the potential opportunities. We have again firmed up to take a Business delegation to Singapore from 21 st to 23 rd August and I am glad to inform that nearly 15 - 20 companies have already confirmed participation,” he said, urging other businesses to consider and make use of the delegation to explore new business opportunities.



Mr. Prajeeth Balasubramaniam - Director, BOV Capital (Pvt) Ltd, Mr Janaka Gunasekara - Deputy Managing Director, Agri Inputs, A Baur & Company Limited and Mr. Tan Beng Chuan - Group General Manager, Prima Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd were elected as Vice Presidents of the Council. Aitken Spence Cargo (Pvt) Ltd, Kalhari Enterprises, KPMG, MAC Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC were elected from the membership to serve on the Executive Committee of the Council.

Further details regarding membership of the Council could be obtained from the Secretariat of the Sri Lanka – Singapore Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, No. 50, Navam Mawatha, Colombo 2. E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel.: 011-5588861, 5588800.