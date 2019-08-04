Navy launches another beach clean-up campaign in Southern Naval Command

Another beach clean-up campaign of the Sri Lanka Navy, launched in order to maintain pristine and pollution-free beaches around the island, successfully came to a close in the Southern Naval Command today (03rd August).

Under the directives of Commander Southern Naval Area, naval personnel attached to SLNS Dakshina, Nipuna and Naval Deployment Hambantota engaged in this timely drive to clean the beaches of Kaluwella, Gintota and Hambantota town.

The beaches which were polluted due to a number of reasons were brought back to places of neat and tidy as a result of the Navy’s effort. The programmes were attended by Deputy Area Commander and a large number of naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command.

Meanwhile, similar programmes are currently underway in all Naval Commands as part of the Green and Blue drive mooted by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva.