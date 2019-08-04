We must commit to a country with a healthy population – President

President said that if the country could produce food locally, we can save huge amounts of money annually and it would not be difficult to eradicate poverty in our country.

President Maithripala Sirisena made this observation at the opening of the Minneriya Hela Bojunhala and Haritha Puja trade complex (03rd) afternoon.

The Hela Bojunhala has been established by the Department of Agriculture under the Awaking Polonnaruwa District Development Program at a cost of Rs. 14 million to provide easy access to nutritious food for the people who are stuck in a competitive lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering President Sirisena said that the percentage of non-communicable diseases in Sri Lanka is increasing now. He also said that it was happening because of the wrong dietary habit. The President emphasized that we must need a proper eating habits and proper manners for a healthy life.

After the opening ceremony the President also inspected the Hela Bojunhala today.

The President also symboliclly distributed agricultural implements to the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Development Program under the ‘Awaking Polonnaruwa District Development Program’.

Two books on agricultureere also presented to the President Sirisena at this event.

Minister Mr. Sujeewa Senasinghe, the Governor of North Central Province Mr. Sarath Ekanayaka, Mayor Mr. Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe and Provincial public representatives, District Secretary Mr. Panduka Abeywardhana, Agriculture Director General Mr. W.M.W. Weerakoon and public officials were also present on this event.

In the meantime a number of programs were held in Polonnaruwa under the patronage of the President.