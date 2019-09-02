Navy to conserve beautiful coastal belt

Yet another beach cleaning drive of the Sri Lanka Navy, carried out with the intention of conserving the beautiful coastal belt of the country, was successfully conducted at beaches in the southern part of the island on 31st August 2019.This programme was organized by the Southern Naval Command to clean-up the beaches of Boossa, Dondra Lighthouse and Welipatanvila in Hambantota. These beaches which had been polluted due to a number of reasons were restored to their previous status due to Navy’s timely efforts.Since, having pollution-free beaches in the country is a collective responsibility of the general public, the Sri Lanka Navy takes much interest in maintaining a beautiful coastal belt around the island at all times. As such, the Navy would be able to conserve the beach as well as its dynamic environment for the future generation.