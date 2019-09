Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya yesterday said 12 political parties will field candidates for the upcoming Presidential poll.“Twelve parties have informed us in writing that they will field candidates for the upcoming Presidntial election,” he said.

He also said that two Parliamentarians have informed the Commission that they would enter the Presidential fray as independent candidates.The Commission had requested the political parties to inform the Commission in advance if they are fielding candidates for the upcoming Presidential election to plan the Presidential election process.