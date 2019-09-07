Malinga makes history with outstanding double hat-trick

The veteran also became the first man to reach 100 T20I wickets (Australia’s Ellyse Perry was the first overall) when he clean bowled Colin Munro with a trademark 140kph in-swinging yorker in his second over of Friday’s match. That prompted an incredible passage of play, with Malinga trapping Hamish Rutherford (an enforced call-up after the Black Caps suffered a string of injuries) lbw with his next ball, before sealing the hat-trick when Colin de Grandhomme also had his stumps rattled.
The speedster wasn’t done there, firing in another pinpoint yorker to the experienced Ross Taylor, smashing him on the toe for another lbw to make it four in four.Rookie keeper Tim Seifert ensured it wasn’t a triple hat-trick the following over, though he soon gave Malinga a second T20I five-wicket haul when he edged a wide one to fly slip.Malinga’s haul marked the joint sixth-best bowling figures ever recorded in a T20I. New Zealand held a 2-0 series over their hosts coming into the final match of their tour. Sri Lanka will be in Australia next month for a three-match Gillette T20I series to kick off the home summer.
Source: cricket.com.au-