Warning :very heavy falls above 150 mm at some places in south today

The warning issued at 06.30 a.m.today for the period until 06.30 a.m. 24 is as follows:

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Very heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity