Sri Lanka’s Embassy in Jakarta participates in Women’s International Club Charity Bazaar 2019

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta participated in the Women’s International Club Charity Bazaar from 11 – 12 December 2019. The Bazaar is a much awaited social event in Jakarta.

This year Sri Lanka participated in the cultural programme which is an integral part of the event with the “Sinhala Cultural Dance Troupe” of the Sasana Abhiwardhana Society, Buddhist Maha Vihara in Malaysia performing traditional Sri Lankan dances which were greatly appreciated by the large audience.

The Sri Lankan stall displayed Batik items by Batik Designer Rathna Batik, Dilmah Tea; natural gems studded handcrafted pictures by Crest Mineral Creations, spices, as well as Siddhalepa Ayurveda Products. The Sri Lanka Embassy stall was decorated with materials highlighting Sri Lanka as an attractive tourism destination.